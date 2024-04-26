DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lunar Effect

The Black Heart
Fri, 26 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE LUNAR EFFECT - Celebrating the release of their new album ‘Sounds Of Green & Blue’
https://thelunareffect.bandcamp.com/

Plus guests…

COSMOTHS
https://www.facebook.com/cosmoths/

CIRCUS CANNON
https://circuscannon.bandcamp.com/

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Lunar Effect, Circus Cannon

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.