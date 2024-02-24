DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carnaval da Patroa

munchies pizza club
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyFort Lauderdale
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

THE BEST CARNIVAL PARTY OF ALL TIMES!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BAILE RIO.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

munchies pizza club

200 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

