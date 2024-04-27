DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dancing Plague, Wire Spine, Renonce

Bar Orwell
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$26.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Portland, OR’s Dancing Plague makes broodingly intense but surprisingly emotional dark electronic music. On their 5th studio album “Elogium” they continue to flesh out and perfect their unique brand of crushing cold electro. Dancing Plague balances aggress...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Wire Spine, Dancing Plague

Bar Orwell

1595 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

