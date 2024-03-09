Top track

Show Me Love

LALA &CE

Le Bikini
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€28.26

About

Lala &ce est l’antithèse du rap français.

Elle réinvente les codes et se les approprie avec une facilité et une aisance déconcertantes.

Lala &ce, c’est des punchlines incisives et un art de la découpe inimitable, son flow aérien et aquatique nous transpo...

Tout public
Spectacles P. Sansonetto et TALENT BOUTIQUE présentent
Lineup

Lala &ce

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Doors open7:30 pm

