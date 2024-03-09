DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lala &ce est l’antithèse du rap français.
Elle réinvente les codes et se les approprie avec une facilité et une aisance déconcertantes.
Lala &ce, c’est des punchlines incisives et un art de la découpe inimitable, son flow aérien et aquatique nous transpo...
