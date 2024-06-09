DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Self-described "Funklordz" Chromeo brought their analog synth-funk to the bloghouse era of the noughties with their debut album She’s in Control. Since then, the ’Fancy Footwork’ connoisseurs have created a lane of their own, producing for a new generation
Read more
Chromeo @ Project House
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.