Top track

The Desert

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kevin Drumm, Daniel Menche, Carlos Giffoni, Peter Kolovos

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Desert
Got a code?

About

No Fun Productions presents two of the most uncompromising and radical American sound artists of the last 30 years - Kevin Drumm and Daniel Menche, both in extremey rare Southern Californina appearances. Los Angeles based sonic manglers Carlos Giffoni an...

This is an 21+ event
No Fun Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Peter Kolovos, Carlos Giffoni, Daniel Menche and 1 more

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.