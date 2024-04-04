Top track

The Pearl Harts - Hurt





Meet Me In The Taproom: The Pearl Harts + guests

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 4 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Metropolis Music x Signature Brew Present...

MEET ME IN THE TAPROOM

with live music from

The Pearl Harts - https://www.instagram.com/thepearlharts

Cameron Hayes - https://www.instagram.com/iamcameronhayes/

Viddy - https://www.instagram.com/viddyband/...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Pearl Harts, Cameron Hayes, Viddy

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK

Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

