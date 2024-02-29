DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Une soirée en trois temps pour découvrir les étoiles montantes du paysage rap, R'n'b et Neo soul parisien ! Anglade nous transporte entre bangers, ballades et morceaux doux tandis qu'Amaru propose des productions Neo-soul teintées de musique électronique e...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.