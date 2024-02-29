DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Concert • Anglade + Amaru + Berry

Le Mazette
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Une soirée en trois temps pour découvrir les étoiles montantes du paysage rap, R'n'b et Neo soul parisien ! Anglade nous transporte entre bangers, ballades et morceaux doux tandis qu'Amaru propose des productions Neo-soul teintées de musique électronique e...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Amaru

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

