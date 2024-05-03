Top track

Rancid Gluttonous Morbid Obesity

Slamming the Apocalypse

Fri, 3 May, 6:00 pm
About

Beyond The Grave are pleased to present Slamming The Apocalypse, a night of brutal slamming death metal held at 229 London, featuring:

Stillbirth (DE) - Formed all the way back in 1999, Stillbirth need no introduction and are guaranteed to bring the bruta...

This is a 14+ event. U18's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Beyond The Grave Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cenotaph, Coprocephalic Mutation

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 2 - entrance through the canopy on Great Portland Street.

