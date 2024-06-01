Top track

Cora Yako - El Amor Perdido

Cora Cora Fest

Casa del Loco
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsZaragoza
€18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Primera edición de Cora Cora Fest con varias de nuestras bandas favoritas:

Cora Yako

Multipla

El Gavira

Recoveko

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Adiós Corazón
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cora Yako, El Gavira

Venue

Casa del Loco

Cl. Mayor, 10, 50001 Zaragoza, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

