Fizzy Orange

Bush Hall
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Scruff of the Neck presents

Fizzy Orange

Listen: https://spoti.fi/45RKbAA
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Fizzyband/
Instagram: @fizzy_orange_
Twitter: @thefizzyorange

Saturday 04 May 2024 | Bush Hall, London
With support
16+ | £11 Ad...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fizzy Orange

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity
