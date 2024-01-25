Top track

Ocie Elliott

Ocie Elliott

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 25 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $32.26

About

Ocie Elliott live at Eddie's Attic!

Ocie Elliott is musical duo Jon Middleton and Sierra Lundy from Victoria, B.C., Canada. The two have come a long way in a short time since a chance encounter in a Salt Spring Island café led to a spark, collaboration, a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ocie Elliott

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

