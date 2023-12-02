DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paramore GB - Tribute

New Cross Inn
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Paramore GB - Paramore Tribute Band

https://linktr.ee/paramoregb

+ support

Half Real Lavigne - Avril Lavigne Tribute

https://www.avrillavignetribute.co.uk/

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
Lineup

Half Real Lavigne, Paramore GB

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

