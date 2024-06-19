Top track

Tokyo Tea Room

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 19 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.22

Tokyo Tea Room - Always Tomorrow
Tokyo Tea Room headline Hootananny Brixton ✨

Tokyo Tea Room are a DIY Dream Pop band from Kent. A meeting of melodic bass hypnotic guitar and dreamy synths form a unique sounds with a soulful personality.

Support TBA

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required)

Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Tokyo Tea Room

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

