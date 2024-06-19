DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tokyo Tea Room headline Hootananny Brixton ✨
Tokyo Tea Room are a DIY Dream Pop band from Kent. A meeting of melodic bass hypnotic guitar and dreamy synths form a unique sounds with a soulful personality.
Support TBA
This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Requi...
