Darius

Élysée Montmartre
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€30.09

About

Inspiré par la house filtrée de l’âge d’or de la French Touch, Darius sort son premier EP ‘Romance’ sur Roche Musique en 2014. On y retrouve déjà tout ce qui fait aujourd’hui la singularité du producteur : des notes qui résonnent en écho, des breaks qui s’ Read more

Présenté par Utopia Studio.

Lineup

Darius

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

