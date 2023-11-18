Top track

HEADSTICKS + The Carol Hodge Band

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Headsticks return to Rough Trade Nottingham with support from The Carol Hodge Band.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Headsticks

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

