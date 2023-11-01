Top track

Teal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wunderhorse

O2 Forum Kentish Town
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Teal
Got a code?

Event information

This price includes a £1.95 venue restoration levy.

8+ (8 to 14 year olds must be accompanied by an adult 18+).

Presented by Communion.

Lineup

Wunderhorse

Venue

O2 Forum Kentish Town

9-17 Highgate Rd, London NW5 1JY
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.