DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Max Cooper

Tramshed
Sun, 8 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£26.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 14+ event (U16s accompanied by adult 18+)

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Movement 81, Max Cooper

Venue

Tramshed

Clare Rd, Cardiff CF11 6QP
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

