Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Combining global music, reggae, fusion and punk influences, Jah Wobble has entranced the world with his hypnotic bass riffs for over four decades and has become one of Britain's most influential and distinct bass players. Accompanied by his band, Invaders...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

