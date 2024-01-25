Top track

Tsew The Kid - Cigarette

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tsew The Kid

Rocher de Palmer
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsCenon
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tsew The Kid - Cigarette
Got a code?

About

Né en 96 à Paris, Tsew The Kid, de son vrai nom Tsiry Ralaiarisedy a grandi à Antananarivo, capitale de Madagascar. Après la sortie de différents EP, c’est son titre Cigarette qui le propulse sur le devant de la scène grâce aux réseaux sociaux. Suit un min...

Présenté par SAUCE PROD et AUGURI
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tsew The Kid

Venue

Rocher de Palmer

1 Rue Aristide Briand, 33150 Cenon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.