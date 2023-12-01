Top track

Maximum RnB Tour - Nine Below Zero + Dr Feelgood

229
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £35.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AGMP presents

NINE BELOW ZERO

+ DR. FEELGOOD

'Maximum R&B' Tour

Two of the finest UK Rhythm 'n' Blues bands on one incredible bill.

Nine Below Zero released their classic debut LP 'Live at the Marquee' in 1980, the band kept the momentum going with '...

Presented by AGMP

Lineup

Nine Below Zero, Dr. Feelgood

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

