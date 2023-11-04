Top track

Personal Trainer - The Lazer

Personal Trainer

The Deaf Institute
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.94

About

Strange Days presents Personal Trainer live in Manchester

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Strange Days.

Lineup

Personal Trainer

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

