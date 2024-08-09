DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
FIRST TIER ALL SOLD OUT. Must purchase tix! Presales online are cheapest right now.
Every 2nd & 4th Friday. We are bringin' the house party vibes to downtown! Yin Yang = two parties coming together at one venue!
📍Commonwealth - grab your RSVPs (Only...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.