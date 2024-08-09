Top track

JUVENILE - Back That Azz Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yin Yang ☯️ R&B throwbacks x HipHop House Party

Commonwealth
Fri, 9 Aug, 9:30 pm
PartyLas Vegas
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FIRST TIER ALL SOLD OUT. Must purchase tix! Presales online are cheapest right now.

Every 2nd & 4th Friday. We are bringin' the house party vibes to downtown! Yin Yang = two parties coming together at one venue!

📍Commonwealth - grab your RSVPs (Only...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Jay Esguerra dba Leverage Events Limited Co.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Commonwealth

525 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open9:30 pm
333 capacity

