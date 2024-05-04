Top track

IOTA - Medicine

IOTA // THE PLEASURES // HEAVEN UNKNOWN

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

IOTA - Medicine
About

SUMMONING THE NOSTALGIC SOUNDS OF SHOEGAZE AND

GRUNGE OF TIMES PAST, WITH ECHOING INFLUENCES OF EARLY

2000’S ROCK, IOTA BARE ALL WITH THEIR RAW AND DRIVING

SOUND IN BRISTOLS DIY SCENE.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0BJ0eheR1c

IOTA

https://open.spotify.com...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

IOTA

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

