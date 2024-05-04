DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SUMMONING THE NOSTALGIC SOUNDS OF SHOEGAZE AND
GRUNGE OF TIMES PAST, WITH ECHOING INFLUENCES OF EARLY
2000’S ROCK, IOTA BARE ALL WITH THEIR RAW AND DRIVING
SOUND IN BRISTOLS DIY SCENE.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0BJ0eheR1c
IOTA
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.