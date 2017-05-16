Top track

Launder w/ Orange Eats Creeps, Diiphen

The Griffin
16 May - 17 May
GigsLas Vegas
About

"Cudlip’s shoegaze band evokes the eyes-closed, blown-out atmospheric rock of the 1990s with genuine passion." - Pitchfork

"Cudlip honed the ability to express tenderness within texture or to direct purpose into a soft hum, building upon lo-fi music of th...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
Lineup

Launder

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

