Youth Club: Daytime Disco

The Lido
Sun, 26 May, 12:00 pm
PartyMargate
£11.50
About

A new day disco for all the family on the late May Bank Holiday!!

All your favourite songs from when you were a kid and all your kids favourite songs!! 

Tuck shop for kids and adults(bar)!

DJs inside and outside!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Bakery Boy Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lido

Ethelbert Terrace, Margate, Kent, CT9 1RX
Doors open12:00 pm

FAQs

Can I bring my own drinks?

You can buy hot drinks from Forts and baby food etc is allowed. All cold drinks must be purchased at jthe Lido.

