A new day disco for all the family on the late May Bank Holiday!!
All your favourite songs from when you were a kid and all your kids favourite songs!!
Tuck shop for kids and adults(bar)!
DJs inside and outside!
You can buy hot drinks from Forts and baby food etc is allowed. All cold drinks must be purchased at jthe Lido.
