Il Mondo È Come Te Lo Metti in Testa

Diluvio Festival 2024 - Day 1

Thu, 25 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsBrescia
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Diluvio Festival, la nona edizione.

𝙐𝙣 𝙛𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙖𝙡 𝙙𝙞 𝙢𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙖, 𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚 𝙚 𝙨𝙤𝙜𝙣𝙞 𝙖𝙞 𝙥𝙞𝙚𝙙𝙞 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙗𝙤𝙨𝙘𝙤

Un luogo lontano dalla città, dove possiamo ritrovare l’essenza delle cose e di noi stessi, dove possiamo rinascere ed e...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass.Diluvio

C'mon Tigre, Savana Funk, Giovanni Truppi

Parco del Maglio

Via Maglio, 51, 25050 Ome BS, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

