Sick Day

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teen Mortgage, Die Spitz, Imperfex

Soda Bar
Wed, 22 May, 7:00 pm
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Teen Mortgage –– Washington DC’s Teen Mortgage climbed from the city’s primordial punk soup in 2017 after guitarist/vocalist James Guile relocated to the nation's capital from Liverpool, UK and by a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Teen Mortgage, Die Spitz

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

