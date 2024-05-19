DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Performing IN PERSON, BRIDGET KEARNEY (of LAKE STREET DIVE) w/very special guests DEERLADY and NICOLE DEAN!!!
ABOUT BRIDGET KEARNEY ::
A founding member of Lake Street Dive and writer of some of their most enduring songs, Iowa-born and Brooklyn-based Bri...
