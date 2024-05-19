Top track

Bridget Kearney - Security Camera

BRIDGET KEARNEY (of LAKE STREET DIVE) w/DEERLADY

Raccoon Motel
Sun, 19 May, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing IN PERSON, BRIDGET KEARNEY (of LAKE STREET DIVE) w/very special guests DEERLADY and NICOLE DEAN!!!

ABOUT BRIDGET KEARNEY ::

A founding member of Lake Street Dive and writer of some of their most enduring songs, Iowa-born and Brooklyn-based Bri...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Raccoon Motel.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bridget Kearney, Deerlady, Nicole Dean

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

