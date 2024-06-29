DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ministry of Pride '24

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 29 Jun, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The annual Pride show at Ministry of Sound returns, in conjunction with DJ Fat Tony. Previous guests have included Fka.m4a, Shay Malt, Joshua James, Jaguar, Raw Silk, David Vunk & many others. Full details to be announced shortly.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat Tony (DJ)

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open11:00 pm
1200 capacity

