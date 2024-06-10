Top track

Murdered Out

Kim Gordon - The Collective

The Axis Club
Mon, 10 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$57.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Kim Gordon

The Collective:

There was a space in Kim Gordon’s No Home Record. It might not have been a home and it might not have been a record, but I seem to recall there was a space. Boulevards, bedrooms, instruments were played, recorded, the voice and its utteran Read more

Event information

Collective Concerts Presents: Kim Gordon

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bill Nace, Kim Gordon

Venue

The Axis Club

722 College Street, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1C4, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

