DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Soirée funk et rock full band !
Victor Mechanick vous convie à sa soirée unique, qui comptera plus de 3H de musique live et plein de surprises. C'est la soirée pour danser !
Vous retrouverez Victor Mechanick avec ses nouveaux morceaux, les reprises su***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.