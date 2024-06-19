Top track

Victor Mechanick & Friends

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soirée funk et rock full band !

Victor Mechanick vous convie à sa soirée unique, qui comptera plus de 3H de musique live et plein de surprises. C'est la soirée pour danser !

Vous retrouverez Victor Mechanick avec ses nouveaux morceaux, les reprises su***...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Le Petit Moulin.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yarol Poupaud, Melvil Poupaud, Raoul Chichin

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

