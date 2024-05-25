Top track

Dilly Dally 1.5 Fest

Ukie Club
Sat, 25 May, 5:00 pm
$23.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tickets for Dilly Dally 1.5 Fest at Ukie Club on May 25th, featuring:

  • Ostraca
  • Sonagi
  • Locktender
  • Pyre
  • Mt. Ida
  • Ultra Deluxe
  • Power Trash
  • and more TBA

Venue is not wheelchair accessible.

All ages
Presented by Bread Box Philly and 4333 Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ostraca, Catalyst, Sonagi - 소나기 and 1 more

Venue

Ukie Club

847 N Franklin St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open5:00 pm
400 capacity

