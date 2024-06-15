Top track

Cool Dry Place

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Katy Kirby

DUST
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£17.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cool Dry Place
Got a code?

About

Originally from Spicewood, Texas, Kirby was living in Nashville when she started writing Blue Raspberry's title track, the first of the album's songs to take shape. "'Blue Raspberry' is the oldest song on the record. I began to write it a month or so befor...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Katy Kirby

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.