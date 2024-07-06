DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The monthly spectacle at the stunning gothic Union Chapel returns with another extraordinary line up;
DYLAN MORAN
SARAH KEYWORTH
PADDY YOUNG
CELYA AB
JAYDE ADAMS
Legendary BAFTA and Perrier award-winning comedian and Black Books star DYLAN MORAN...
