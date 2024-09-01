Top track

PunkaDeka Festival 25th Anniversary

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)
Sun, 1 Sept, 5:00 pm
Segrate
€33

About

La nostra festa per i 25 anni di attività di PunkaDeka!

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Hardstaff Booking.

Lineup

3
The Manges, Bull Brigade, UK Subs and 3 more

Venue

Circolo Magnolia (Estivo)

Via Circonvallazione Idroscalo, 41, 20090 Novegro-Tregarezzo MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open 5:00 pm

