Nation of Language

Draussen im Grünen
Wed, 21 Aug, 6:30 pm
€31.42

About

Die New Yorker Band Nation of Language geht in Deutschland auf Tour und hat mit ihrer tanzbaren und leidenschaftlichen Interpretation von New-Wave- und Post-Punk-Traditionen ein wachsendes, internationales Publikum angezogen. Ihre hoffnungsvolle Musik - ge...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von Draussen Im Grünen & Goodlive Artists
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meagre Martin, Nation of Language

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open6:30 pm

