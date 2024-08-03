Top track

Spoegwolf - Storm

Spoegwolf (South Africa)

Scala
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:30 pm
£30.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South Africa’s favourite Alternative Rock Band SPOEGWOLF is returning to European shores and we can’t wait to see you all again. Join us for three action-packed performances in London, at Scala; in Dublin, at the Button Factory; and in Amsterdam, at Melkwe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Spoegwolf (Pty) Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spoegwolf

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends1:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

