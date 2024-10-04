Top track

Real Estate - Had To Hear

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Real Estate

Leeds University Stylus
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£31.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Real Estate - Had To Hear
Got a code?

About

We asked an AI language model to write a bio for our band in the voice of Forrest Gump:

“Well now, let me tell you a little somethin' about Real Estate, that there American indie rock band. They started back in 2009 in Ridgewood, New Jersey. You see, they...

All ages
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Real Estate, Far Caspian

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.