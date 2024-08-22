DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bachratten & Die Cigaretten

Goldener Salon
Thu, 22 Aug, 8:00 pm
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

la pochette surprise records presents:

BACHRATTEN (GARAGE-ROCK, Kassel)

Was, wie auf “Durch dich durch” - dem neuen Album der Bachratten so locker leicht ungewollt daher kommt, macht den positiven Eindruck dieser Band nur noch brachialer.

Angegrungte No...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von la pochette surprise records presents und Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

