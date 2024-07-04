DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Black Lips | 2024 Summer Euro Tour

Monk - Sala Teatro
Thu, 4 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BLACK LIPS live at MONK Roma

2024 Summer Euro Tour

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

