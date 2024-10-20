DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maximo Park

Concorde 2
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £33.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CROSSTOWN CONCERTS PRESENTS:

Maximo Park

This is a 14+ event (under 16s accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maximo Park

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open7:30 pm
600 capacity
Accessibility information

