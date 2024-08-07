Top track

Silver Line

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sheer Mag

Cassiopeia
Wed, 7 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Silver Line
Got a code?

About

Sheer Mag haben sich eine einzigartige Position im Kanon des zeitgenössischen Rock erarbeitet: Sie wechseln mit Leichtigkeit zwischen den raffinierten Schnörkeln einer "Kenner-Band" und der ekstatischen Umgangssprache des populistischen Songwritings - und...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cassiopeia

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.