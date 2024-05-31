Top track

Michael Marcagi - Scared To Start

MICHAEL MARCAGI w/LILY FITTS

Raccoon Motel
Fri, 31 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$28.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing IN PERSON, MICHAEL MARCAGI w/special guest LILY FITTS!!

ABOUT MICHAEL MARCAGI ::

Cincinnati singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi’s ascent is a homegrown success story. With a career built largely through grassroots social media support, the folk-...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Raccoon Motel
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lily Fitts, Michael Marcagi

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

