The Most, Sun Organ, and Bad History Month

Love City Brewing
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This show is part of our monthly series Free Love Thursdays with Love City Brewing.

RSVP to the May 16th show with The Most and more TBA.

Anyone under 21 must be accompanied by a parent.

See you at the gig!

21+
Presented by 4333 Collective.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Most

Venue

Love City Brewing

1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

