Jack Ladder

POPUP!
Fri, 17 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super! présente

Jack Ladder en concert exceptionnel au POPUP le 17 mai 2024

Première partie : Sad Girls Sex Club

Personnage singulier de la musique australienne, sardonique et sentimental, Jack Ladder met son baryton imposant et tendre au service d'hist...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jack Ladder

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

