DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Super! présente
Jack Ladder en concert exceptionnel au POPUP le 17 mai 2024
Première partie : Sad Girls Sex Club
Personnage singulier de la musique australienne, sardonique et sentimental, Jack Ladder met son baryton imposant et tendre au service d'hist...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.