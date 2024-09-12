Top track

King Hannah - Big Swimmer

King Hannah

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 12 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

En 2022, le duo liverpuldien King Hannah avait séduit les amateurs de poésie sombre et électrique avec "I’m Not Sorry, I Was Just Being Me", un superbe premier album enivrant. Hannah Merrick et Craig Whittle annoncent aujourd’hui leur grand retour avec "Bi...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
Lineup

King Hannah

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

