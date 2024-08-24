DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Project Merakii - Chapter 1

Indian Springs Ranch
Sat, 24 Aug, 9:00 am
WellbeingSan Fernando
$111.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Introducing Project Merakii, a groundbreaking concept in the realm of spirituality.

Set amidst the stunning landscape of a ranch, where the natural beauty helps you get grounded and connected, Project Merakii invites you to immerse yourself in a transform...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faustian Society.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Indian Springs Ranch

14300 Little Tujunga Canyon Road, Sylmar, California 91342, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.