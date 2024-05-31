DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
À partir de minuit, la direction se réserve le droit d’entrée. / Tenue correcte exigée.
La programmation du 31.05 au Sub Pigalle ⚡️
Opening 21h
Acte I
Live Music (21H - 23H30)
21h : The Prisoners (60’s & 70’s Rock)
Rock covers and originals of 60s an...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.