Kickin' Valentina

The Black Heart
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

KICKIN’ VALENTINA
https://www.facebook.com/KickinValentinaPlus guests

THE MIDNIGHT DEVILS
https://www.facebook.com/themidnightdevils

STAR CIRCUS
https://www.facebook.com/StarCircusBand

This is an 18+ event
Rock Vibes
Lineup

Star Circus

Venue

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

